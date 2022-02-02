Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

