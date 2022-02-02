Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

