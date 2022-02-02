Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.65

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 18650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.