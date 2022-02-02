Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Rapid7 worth $106,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 238.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of RPD opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

