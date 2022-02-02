Raymond James Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Outperform

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

