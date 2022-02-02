Raymond James Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.23.

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $126,053,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

