RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

