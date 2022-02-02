Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gatos Silver (GATO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO):
- 1/27/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.
- 1/27/2022 – Gatos Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
GATO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 132,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.26.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
