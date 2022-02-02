Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Red Violet worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 215,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDVT opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

