Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,395.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,395.50 ($32.21).

A number of analysts have recently commented on REL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.15) to GBX 2,605 ($35.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($24.07) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.53) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.16) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,314 ($31.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,968. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market cap of £44.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,319.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,228.91.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

