Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

