Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

