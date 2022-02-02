Renaissance Group LLC Has $29.58 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,938 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

EA stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,091. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

