Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The company has a market cap of $450.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

