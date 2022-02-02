Renaissance Group LLC Sells 15,653 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,856,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Roche by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 1,506,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

