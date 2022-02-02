Renaissance Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.79. 20,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $386.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

