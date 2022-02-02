Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 64,239 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $164,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

