Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $133,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

