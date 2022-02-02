Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $243,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

