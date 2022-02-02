Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $148,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

