Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,400 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $226,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

