ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Shares of RNUGF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.