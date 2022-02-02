Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

RNSHF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,060.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

