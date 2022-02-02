Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,410. The firm has a market cap of $877.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

