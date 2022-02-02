Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Vopak in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Royal Vopak has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

