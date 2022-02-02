Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $30.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,512.45 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,611.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,760.88. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.