Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fluence Energy Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

