Research Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 3,236.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

