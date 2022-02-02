ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $232.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.68. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

