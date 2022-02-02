Reviewing Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) & Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -328.86% -28.30% -25.63% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 47.53 -$28.84 million ($1.63) -18.18 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.25 million N/A N/A

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

