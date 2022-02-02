Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RONI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Rice Acquisition Corp II worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

