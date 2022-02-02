Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 75,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.04. 56,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.75. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$35.60 and a 52 week high of C$50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

