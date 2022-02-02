RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 10.4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 92,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,924,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,159,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

