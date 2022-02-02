Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $66.52 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.