Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,459 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

