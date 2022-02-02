Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 62,430 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1,680.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

