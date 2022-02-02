Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,392,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

