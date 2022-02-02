Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

