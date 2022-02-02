Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in STERIS by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,467,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

