Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 114.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 345,464 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Newmont by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 166,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

