Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,701 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

