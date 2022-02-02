Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646,771 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,480,000 after buying an additional 378,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 371,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,022,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 293,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $60.11.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.