Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.76 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.25.

