Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.55 and a 200 day moving average of $321.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.