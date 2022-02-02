Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rollins were worth $39,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

