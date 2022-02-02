Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$15.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.30. Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.63-$3.67 EPS.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.26 and its 200 day moving average is $472.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

