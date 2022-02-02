Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

