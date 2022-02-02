Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.49

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 28979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

