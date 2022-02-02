Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE ENR opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

