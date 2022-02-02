Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $306,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 341.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE:CLR opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

