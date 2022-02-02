Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,144 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of VIR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,487,236. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.